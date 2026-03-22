Cumilla bus–train collision
2 gatekeepers suspended, 3 probe bodies formed, rail link with Chittagong restored
In the aftermath of the bus–train collision at a level crossing in Cumilla, railway authorities have suspended two gatekeepers, Helal Uddin and Mehedi Hasan.
Preliminary information suggests negligence on their part at the time of the accident.
The suspensions were carried out at 9:00 am on Sunday. Chittagong Divisional Manager of the Railways, Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo at 9:30 am.
He stated that both Helal Uddin and Mehedi Hasan, stationed at the Paduar Bazar railway crossing in Cumilla Sadar South, were suspended on grounds of dereliction of duty.
According to railway sources, the Paduar Bazar crossing in Cumilla on the Dhaka–Chittagong line is manned by two gatekeepers working in rotation to operate the signal system.
Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan explained, “The Dhaka mail train was due to receive the gate signal at the crossing, but the gatekeeper was unavailable, creating a communication gap. By the time contact was established, the bus had entered the crossing and was struck by the train. To determine the exact cause, we have formed two separate investigation committees. All facts will emerge during the inquiry.”
Investigation committees formed
The railway authority has formed two independent committees to investigate the incident.
Members have been instructed to report on the cause within three working days. Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed that subsequent action will follow the committees’ findings.
Additionally, the Cumilla district administration has set up a five-member investigation committee. Financial assistance is being provided to the families of the deceased.
Deputy commissioner Md Reza Hasan confirmed the details to Prothom Alo around 10:30 am.
The district administration committee is headed by additional district magistrate Mohammad Zafar Sadik Chowdhury. The other members include Faruk Alam, assistant director of Comilla BRTA; OC Abdul Momin of the Moynamati highway police; Mohammad Sahab Uddin, station master of Cumilla railway station; and Iqbal Hossain, additional director of Cumilla Fire Service & Civil Defence.
The DC noted that five injured individuals remain under treatment at Comilla Medical College Hospital, while 18 others received primary care and were discharged. Families of the deceased are being given Tk 25,000 each in financial support.
Rail links restored after 7.5 hrs
Rail communication with Chattogram, suspended for approximately seven and a half hours after the accident, was restored at 10:30 am following the completion of rescue operations.
Several trains subsequently passed through the affected section en route to Dhaka and Chattogram.
A rescue train from Akhaura arrived at the scene at 8:15 am and began recovery work, after which the affected train departed for Dhaka.
According to railway sources, the collision occurred at 2:55 am on Sunday, when a passenger bus collided with the Dhaka-bound mail train at Paduar Bazar railway crossing in Cumilla. Rail services with Chittagong were halted immediately thereafter.
At 7:18 am, a train departed Cumilla station en route to Chattogram, passing the accident site at 7:35 am. Lines in both directions were temporarily closed to facilitate the recovery train from Akhaura. By 10:30 am, normal operations resumed.
Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed that train movement in both directions had returned to normal following the completion of recovery efforts.
‘Gate likely open’
Prothom Alo correspondent in Cumilla reports that Minister for Fisheries and Livestock, Food, and Agriculture, Mohammad Amin ur Rashid, visited the accident site at 11:00 am.
“It appears the gate was open, which led the (bus) driver to enter the train line. Subsequently, the accident occurred,” the minister stated.
Describing the incident as tragic, the minister noted that the families of the deceased were provided Tk 25,000 each to facilitate the retrieval of the bodies.
He emphasised that the government is treating the matter seriously, stating, “It requires careful consideration, especially since this occurred on a highway.”