2 gatekeepers suspended, 3 probe bodies formed, rail link with Chittagong restored

In the aftermath of the bus–train collision at a level crossing in Cumilla, railway authorities have suspended two gatekeepers, Helal Uddin and Mehedi Hasan.

Preliminary information suggests negligence on their part at the time of the accident.

The suspensions were carried out at 9:00 am on Sunday. Chittagong Divisional Manager of the Railways, Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo at 9:30 am.