Train communication on Dhaka-Sylhet route remained suspended as a fire broke out on a train in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar district on Saturday, rail authorities said.

The fire broke out at the power car or buffet car of the ‘Parabat Express’ train at around 12:45pm and spread soon, said Farid Ahmed, station manager of Sreemangal railway station, reports news agency UNB.

The origin of the fire could not be known immediately. No casualties were immediately reported.

* More to follow …