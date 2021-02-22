Accident

Policeman killed in Natore road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

A policeman was killed in a road accident at Harishpur in Natore district town on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupado, sub-inspector of Natore Court Police.

Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Natore Police Station, said the accident took place around 7:00am when a bus knocked down Bishnupado while he was walking, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to a local hospital where physician declared him dead.

Police could not arrest the bus driver as he managed to flee the scene.

Advertisement
Read more from Accident

More News

Dhaka's Cumilla Patti's fire brought under control

Dhaka's Cumilla Patti's fire brought under control

Dhaka's Cumilla Patti catches fire

Dhaka's Cumilla Patti catches fire

Truck-bus collision kills 6 in Bogura

Six people were killed as a truck and a passenger bus collide head-on at Sherpur upazila in Bogura on Saturday

2 killed as truck hits bike in Khulna

2 killed as truck hits bike in Khulna