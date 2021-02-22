Policeman killed in Natore road crash

A policeman was killed in a road accident at Harishpur in Natore district town on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupado, sub-inspector of Natore Court Police.

Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Natore Police Station, said the accident took place around 7:00am when a bus knocked down Bishnupado while he was walking, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to a local hospital where physician declared him dead.

Police could not arrest the bus driver as he managed to flee the scene.