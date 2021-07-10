'Prolonged fire leads to higher fatalities'

About the lengthy duration of the fire, experts said it is not possible to extinguish fire of flammable substances only by spraying water. In some cases, the fire increases with the spraying water.

The Hashem Foods Limited factory had flammable substances and chemicals. There were edible oil, plastic material, foil and liquids.

BUET mechanical engineering department professor Md Maksud Helali said it needs to be learnt why it took so many hours to extinguish the fire. The existence of flammable substances needed to be taken into consideration when, extinguishing the fire. Merely spraying water merely is not enough to extinguish the fire that broke out in the factory godown that housed flammable substances. Some chemicals have to be mixed to extinguish the fire.

"We have to know whether that was done or not," the BUET professor added.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) sources said if there are chemicals and flammable substances in any building, the authorities have to submit an inventory of this to the local office of DIFE. Letters have been issued more than once from DIFE for the inspection of the Hashem Foods factory building. As permission were not given, the officials could not inspect what was kept on the different floors of the building.