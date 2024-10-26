Six killed in collision between truck and auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
Six people have been killed from a head-on collision between a good-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shibpur upazila of Narsigdi. The driver and passengers of the auto-rickshaw are among the deceased.
The accident occurred in the Pacharbari area on the Itakhola-Manohardi regional highway in the upazila around 1:00 pm today, Saturday.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibpur police station, Md Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that there are two females and four males among the deceased people. They couldn’t be identified immediately. Police is trying to identify them.
According to the police and the locals, the fast-moving truck was travelling from Itakhola area of Shibpur upazila to Manohardi upazila. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw was moving towards the College Gate area along the Itakhola-Manohardi regional highway taking passengers from CNB area.
The truck and the auto-rickshaw collided while crossing the Pacharbari area on the road. This left six people dead on the spot including the driver of the auto-rickshaw.
Some of the witnesses said that upon hearing the news, members from Shibpur Fire Service Station arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation.
After receiving the news, Shibpur police station members arrived at the spot and prepared the inquest report of the bodies. Police would send the bodies to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
Earlier on Friday evening, a pedestrian named Suma Akhter, 30, was killed from being run over by a bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Mahmudabad area in Raipura Upazila of Narsigndi.
At least ten passengers of the bus were injured at the time when the bus toppled over trying to save her. Deceased Suma Akhter was the wife of Md Hossain Mia from Mahmudabad area.