Six killed in collision between truck and auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi

Six people have been killed from a head-on collision between a good-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shibpur upazila of Narsigdi. The driver and passengers of the auto-rickshaw are among the deceased.

The accident occurred in the Pacharbari area on the Itakhola-Manohardi regional highway in the upazila around 1:00 pm today, Saturday.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibpur police station, Md Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that there are two females and four males among the deceased people. They couldn’t be identified immediately. Police is trying to identify them.