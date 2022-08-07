Accident

Scrap warehouse blast: 3 injured die at DMCH

Three of the eight victims who suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion in a scrap warehouse at Rajabari of ​​Kamarpara in the city died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain,60.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery resident surgeon SM Ayub Hossain said Mazharul received 32 per cent burn injuries in the blast while Nur and Alam received 95 per cent and 70 per cent burn injuries respectively.

The three along with five others suffered burn injuries in the blast occurred around 11:45 am on Saturday in the warehouse, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station Mehedi Hasan.

Local people rescued them and rushed to the emergency department of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

The other injured, Md Mizan, 35, Masum, 35, Md. Al-Amin, 30, Shafiqul and Md. Shaheen, 25, are undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries.

Among them, Mizan and Masum received 95 per cent burn injuries while Shafiqul received 80 per cent, Al-Amin 75 per cent and Shahin received 35 per cent, SM Ayub Hossain added.

