Scrap warehouse blast: 3 injured die at DMCH

Three of the eight victims who suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion in a scrap warehouse at Rajabari of ​​Kamarpara in the city died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain,60.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery resident surgeon SM Ayub Hossain said Mazharul received 32 per cent burn injuries in the blast while Nur and Alam received 95 per cent and 70 per cent burn injuries respectively.