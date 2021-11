Three farm workers were killed and another was injured when a truck crushed a motorbike they were riding on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at Tarash upazila of Sirajganj, local police confirmed on Friday.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 7:00pm Thursday when a gas cylinder-laden truck crushed the motorcycle with four riders at Mohishluti on their way to Hatikumrul, reports UNB.