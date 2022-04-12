Accident

Road crash kills man ‘chased’ by villagers

Map of Panchagarh
A 52-year-old man was killed in a road crash in Atwari upazila of Panchagarh Monday after being allegedly chased by some villagers over a land dispute, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Moinul Haque, a resident of Danabir village in Dhamor union of the upazila.

According to locals, Moinul and his brother Anwar Hssain Bacchu had an altercation with another villager named Anisur on Monday over an issue related to land.

Later, Anisur’s family members started chasing Moinul with sticks. He tried to speed away on his bike but crashed into a roadside tree on the Mirzapur-Shiktihari road.

Locals rushed him Atwari Upazila Health Complex in critical condition where he was declared dead by the on duty physician.

Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Atwari police station, said that four accused - Anisur Rahman,35, his wife Lucky Akter, 34, his cousin Masud Rana, 35, and Akibul, 34 were detained in connection with the incident.

A case of unnatural death was lodged by police in this regard, he said. "The body has been sent for an autopsy," OC Sohel added.

