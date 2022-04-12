Road crash kills man ‘chased’ by villagers

A 52-year-old man was killed in a road crash in Atwari upazila of Panchagarh Monday after being allegedly chased by some villagers over a land dispute, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Moinul Haque, a resident of Danabir village in Dhamor union of the upazila.

According to locals, Moinul and his brother Anwar Hssain Bacchu had an altercation with another villager named Anisur on Monday over an issue related to land.