Road crash kills man ‘chased’ by villagers

Later, Anisur’s family members started chasing Moinul with sticks. He tried to speed away on his bike but crashed into a roadside tree on the Mirzapur-Shiktihari road.
Locals rushed him Atwari Upazila Health Complex in critical condition where he was declared dead by the on duty physician.
Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Atwari police station, said that four accused - Anisur Rahman,35, his wife Lucky Akter, 34, his cousin Masud Rana, 35, and Akibul, 34 were detained in connection with the incident.
A case of unnatural death was lodged by police in this regard, he said. "The body has been sent for an autopsy," OC Sohel added.