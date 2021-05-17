Road crash kills three of a family in Mymensingh

Three people of a family were killed and another injured as a pick-up van crashed into a truck on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Trishal upazila in Mymensingh in the early hours of Monday.

Police sources said the accident took place in Raimoni area of the upazila around 1:30am on Monday.

The deceased were Aman Ullah, 38, his sister Nazma Akhter, 32, and her daughter Lalmoni, 7, from Bagherchar village of Sadar upazila in Shrpur while the injured was Akram Hossain, 50, driver of the pick-up involving the accident.