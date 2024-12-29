6 killed as bus collides head-on with auto-rickshaw in Sherpur

Six people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, lost their lives in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sherpur.

The accident occurred around 12:15 pm today, Sunday, on the Sherpur-Dhaka regional highway near the Bhatshala Jora Pump area in Sadar Upazila, police and several witnesses told Prothom Alo.