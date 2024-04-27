City corporation garbage truck kills Mahin
Mahin Ahmed, a Class 7 student of Motijheel Government Ideal School, was good at his studies and at sports too. He was well known among the young ones of his area for cricket, football and swimming. But he was the best at cycling. He would share his dreams with his friends of becoming a top cyclist one day.
Mahin’s parents could not educate their elder son beyond SSC because of financial constraints, but then their put their hopes in Mahin. Mahin’s sister Fatima Akhter studies in the same school, in Class 3. Their parents were struggling to educate them. But all their dreams and struggles turned to ashes on Thursday when Mahin was snatched away from them in a fatal accident.
The 13-year-old Mahin was crushed under the wheels of a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck at 9:30 Thursday night in Madinabagh of North Mugda in the capital. His family is devastated at his death.
Mahin’s body was handed over to his family in Friday afternoon after post mortem at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was laid to rest at the Mugda graveyard.
After the burial, a visit to Mahin’ house in the Mama-Bhagina lane of North Mugda, his mother Jotsna Akhter was found to be repeatedly losing consciousness. Little sister Fatima was sitting in a corner, crying. She was saying that she and her brother would play together, go to school together. Now who would take her to school?
Earlier in the afternoon, Mahin’s elder brother Mahfuz Ahmed (21) was found in a state of shock, sitting on a rickshaw in front of the Dhaka Medical College morgue entrance. He could hardly speak coherently. He muttered for some time, then fell silent, grieving at the loss of his only brother. When approached, he said, “We have nothing left anymore. Even yesterday my brother was talking, playing, going around. Today he lies in the morgue. I just cannot accept this.”
Local people chased the truck after it hit Mahin. When they finally managed to halt it at some distance, they found the driver’s helper Md Rubel in the driver’s seat. He was speaking incoherently. The police arrived at the spot and arrested him
Mahin’s friend Md Maruf Ahmed rushed to the morgue upon hearing about Mahin’s death. He said, “He was such a good cyclist. He was always so cheerful. He kept everyone in good spirits. He dreamt of becoming an expert cyclist one day.”
Mahin’s cousin Syed Shah Alam was waiting for the body in front of the morgue. He too talked about Mahin’s dream of becoming a cyclist. He said, “Mahin couldn’t afford a new cycle and would borrow his friend’s cycles. He wanted to be a cyclist when he grew up.”
Mahin would live with his family at a rented place in the Mama-Bhagina lane of North Mugda. His father Masum Miah used to supply buttons, thread and such other items to garment factories, but had to close down his business due to mounting debts. Now he does whatever work he can get at different times. Their family was beset with financial troubles. Mahin’s mother Jotsna Akhter is a housewife.
Mahin’s cousin Shafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo, Mahfuz couldn’t study beyond secondary school due to financial constraints. The parents struggled hard to educate the younger son Mahin and daughter Fatima.
According to Mahin’s family, Mahin’s mother Jotsna Akhter had been fasting on Thursday and had had iftar with Mahin in the evening. After iftar, Mahin went out to spend the night at his cousin’s house nearby and would return in the morning. On the way there in Madinabagh, Mugda, a city corporation garbage truck came recklessly down the wrong side of the street and crushed Mahin under its wheels. Covered with blood, Mahin was first rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. While under treatment there, he passed away at around 11:00 in the night.
Local resident Mohammad Shakil told Prothom Alo, the local people chased the truck after it hit Mahin. When they finally managed to halt it at some distance, they found the driver’s helper Md Rubel in the driver’s seat. He was speaking incoherently. The police arrived at the spot and arrested him.
A case has been filed under the Road Transport Act at the Mugda police station, in connection with Mahin’s death. Rubel has been named as the sole accused. Mugda police station inspector (investigations) Md Kamrul Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Rubel has been arrested and sent to court. He could not produce a driving licence.”