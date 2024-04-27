City corporation garbage truck kills Mahin

Mahin’s friend Md Maruf Ahmed rushed to the morgue upon hearing about Mahin’s death. He said, “He was such a good cyclist. He was always so cheerful. He kept everyone in good spirits. He dreamt of becoming an expert cyclist one day.”

Mahin’s cousin Syed Shah Alam was waiting for the body in front of the morgue. He too talked about Mahin’s dream of becoming a cyclist. He said, “Mahin couldn’t afford a new cycle and would borrow his friend’s cycles. He wanted to be a cyclist when he grew up.”

Mahin would live with his family at a rented place in the Mama-Bhagina lane of North Mugda. His father Masum Miah used to supply buttons, thread and such other items to garment factories, but had to close down his business due to mounting debts. Now he does whatever work he can get at different times. Their family was beset with financial troubles. Mahin’s mother Jotsna Akhter is a housewife.

Mahin’s cousin Shafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo, Mahfuz couldn’t study beyond secondary school due to financial constraints. The parents struggled hard to educate the younger son Mahin and daughter Fatima.

According to Mahin’s family, Mahin’s mother Jotsna Akhter had been fasting on Thursday and had had iftar with Mahin in the evening. After iftar, Mahin went out to spend the night at his cousin’s house nearby and would return in the morning. On the way there in Madinabagh, Mugda, a city corporation garbage truck came recklessly down the wrong side of the street and crushed Mahin under its wheels. Covered with blood, Mahin was first rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. While under treatment there, he passed away at around 11:00 in the night.