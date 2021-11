The SSC examinee’s brother Roni said, “In the afternoon, Tania got electrocuted as she went to remove the curtain of a poultry farm near our home.”

Tania was declared dead after being rushed to Upazila Health Complex, said Puthia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suhrawardy Hossain. “A case has been filed at the police station and Tania’s body was handed over to her family.”