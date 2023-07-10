Road accidents leave 3 dead in two districts

Three people were killed and 7 others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in two districts on Sunday, UNB reports.
In Netrokona, a father and son died and 5 others were injured in a road accident when a CNG run auto rickshaw collided head-on with a bus at Sakua Bazar area of Netrokona Sadar upazila on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Abul Hashem, 42, and Bani Amin, 12, both residents of Kamaura village in Shahabazpur upazila of Sirajganj district.
According to eyewitnesses, Abul Hashem was going to visit his relative’s house in Atpara upazila of Netrokona district from Mymensingh with his wife and two sons and two daughters.
Their CNG run auto rickshaw collided head-on with a passenger bus when it reached near Sakua Bazar of Chalisa union of Sadar upazila around 4:30pm.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident and said the bus and CNG were seized but the driver managed to flee the scene.
In Chapainawabganj, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others were injured when an autorickshaw collided with a truck in Karimbazar area of Shibganj upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 40, son of Munsur Ali of Pirasan area of Gomastapur upazila.
Jobair Ahmed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj police station, said a couple was coming to Kansat in Shibganj upazila from Gomastapur in an auto-rickshaw. Suddenly, the auto-rickshaw collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Karim Bazar area, leaving three people injured.
Later, locals rescued them and sent them to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Ziaur Rahman dead.