Road accidents leave 3 dead in two districts

Three people were killed and 7 others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in two districts on Sunday, UNB reports.

In Netrokona, a father and son died and 5 others were injured in a road accident when a CNG run auto rickshaw collided head-on with a bus at Sakua Bazar area of Netrokona Sadar upazila on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abul Hashem, 42, and Bani Amin, 12, both residents of Kamaura village in Shahabazpur upazila of Sirajganj district.