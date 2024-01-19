Bus-Leguna collision kills 4, injures 7 in Faridpur

Four people were killed and another seven injured in a head-on collision between a bus and leguna, a local engine-run vehicle, on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Bhanga of Faridpur Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Matubbor, 25, from Aruakandi village, Hafizul Islam, 40, of Noakanda village of the upazila and Sirajul Islam, 35, of Madhukhali upazila and Liton Mandal, 38, of Nagarkanda upazila of the district.