Bus-Leguna collision kills 4, injures 7 in Faridpur
Four people were killed and another seven injured in a head-on collision between a bus and leguna, a local engine-run vehicle, on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Bhanga of Faridpur Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mehedi Matubbor, 25, from Aruakandi village, Hafizul Islam, 40, of Noakanda village of the upazila and Sirajul Islam, 35, of Madhukhali upazila and Liton Mandal, 38, of Nagarkanda upazila of the district.
All of the deceased were passengers of the leguna.
The accident took place in the Kharakandi area of Bhanga upazila at around 7:15 pm, said police.
The police and local people said a Dhaka-bound Shohag Paribahan bus hit the Gopalganj’s Muksudpur-bound leguna in the area, leaving four passengers of the leguna killed on the spot and seven others injured.
The injured were taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, from there six were shifted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur for better treatment.
Confirming the incident, Bhanga highway police station officer-in-charge Khairul Anam told Prothom Alo that four people died on the spot and seven others were taken to hospital.
The bodies have been kept at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, he added.
Witnesses said following the accident, transport movement on the highway was stopped for nearly 40 minutes.