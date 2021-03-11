Two killed, 22 injured as bus catches fire in Cumilla

Two people were killed and 22 others injured as a running bus caught fire in Cumilla’s Daudkandi on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at a bus of Matlab Paribahan while it was crossing Cumilla’s Gouripur Bus Stand area at around 6:00pm. The bus was heading towards Chandpur’s Matlab from Dhaka.

Daudkandi highway police’s habildar Ashraful Alam confirmed the death of two.

He said 15 injured passengers of the bus were sent to Dhaka. Two more passengers were admitted to Daudkandi upazila health complex. Five were given primary treatment.

It’s suspected the fire originated from the gas cylinder of the bus.