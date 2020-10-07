Three killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

At least three people were killed and 25 others injured as a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Islampur area of Bijoynagar upazila, Brahmanbaria on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports BSS.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway when a Sylhet-bound bus from Dhaka lost control while trying to avoid collision with a motorbike and fell into the ditch, said Khatihata highway police station officer-in-charge Mahabubur Rahman.

Three people died on the spot.

The injured were sent to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj district, he added.