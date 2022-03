Three motorcycle riders returning home from a local village fair were killed when their speeding bike crashed into an electric pole in Bagerhat district late on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Bayezid Hossain, 22, son of Jahangir Hossain, Zakaria, 20, son of Kuddus of Mongla municipality area, and Sakib, 20, son of Asad of Morelganj upazila of the district.