Truck driver was drunk: Police

Police has arrested the truck driver who ran over an engineer in front of a toll collection office at Muniganj of Bagerhat.

Police said the detained Mizanur Rahman, who was drunk, was from the village Islamabad of Rampal upazila in Bagerhat.

This news was disclosed at a press conference at the office of the superintendent of police on Saturday morning.

Superintendent of police KM Ariful Haque said Mizanur is the assistant of the driver. Sadar thana police arrested Mizanur from Gaula area of Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Friday evening.