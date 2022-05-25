Accident

Two killed in Bagerhat road crash

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between a tractor trolley and a van on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur hyighway near the Shrimp Research Centre in Pirojpur on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as Reshmi Begum of Sundarghona village of Sadar upazila. However, the identity of the other, who died in the accident, is yet to be confirmed. All the victims were passengers of the van.

Confirming the matter Md Golam Sarwar, assistant director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred around 9.30am when the brick-laden tractor trolley crashed into the van, leaving the woman dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead.

The van puller was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for better treatment, the officer said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for post-mortem, he added.

