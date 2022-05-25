Two killed in Bagerhat road crash

Confirming the matter Md Golam Sarwar, assistant director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred around 9.30am when the brick-laden tractor trolley crashed into the van, leaving the woman dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead.
The van puller was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for better treatment, the officer said.
The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for post-mortem, he added.