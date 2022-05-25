Two killed in Bagerhat road crash

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between a tractor trolley and a van on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur hyighway near the Shrimp Research Centre in Pirojpur on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as Reshmi Begum of Sundarghona village of Sadar upazila. However, the identity of the other, who died in the accident, is yet to be confirmed. All the victims were passengers of the van.