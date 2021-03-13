Two musicians killed in road crash in Chittagong

Two of the country's leading musicians -- percussionist Hanif Ahammed and drummer Partha Guha -- died in a fatal road crash in Chittagong on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The accident occurred in the Mirsarai area of Chittagong around 5 am on Saturday when a group of musicians, including Hanif and Partha, and singer Beauty Khan, were on their way to Cox's Bazar for a concert. On Friday night, the artistes performed at a stage show in Chandpur.

Police said that a microbus in which the artistes were travelling collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was such that Partha died on the spot while others sustained injuries.