Two musicians killed in road crash in Chittagong

Two of the country's leading musicians -- percussionist Hanif Ahammed and drummer Partha Guha -- died in a fatal road crash in Chittagong on Saturday morning, reports UNB.
The accident occurred in the Mirsarai area of Chittagong around 5 am on Saturday when a group of musicians, including Hanif and Partha, and singer Beauty Khan, were on their way to Cox's Bazar for a concert. On Friday night, the artistes performed at a stage show in Chandpur.
Police said that a microbus in which the artistes were travelling collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was such that Partha died on the spot while others sustained injuries.
They were rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where Hanif was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The other injured -- vocalist Beauty Khan and musicians Nandan, Rahat, Pappu and Tauhid -- are currently being treated there.
Hanif's elder brother Manik and musician Imran have confirmed the news of the fatal accident, while artistes from all over the country are mourning the "tragic demise" of Hanif and Partha on social media.
Of the injured, doctors at the hospital said, the condition of Beauty Khan is critical.
Both Hanif and Partha have played with almost all renowned singers and musicians in the country in the past two decades.
Celebrated musicians, including Ankhi Alamgir, Kona, Elita Karim, Kornia, Muhin and Arfin Rumey, have expressed "deep shock" on social media over the tragic accident.