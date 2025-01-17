Three motorbike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
A motorcyclist and his two pillions were killed when a vehicle hit their bike on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Hironnokandi in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Hridoy Mridha, 18, son of Monir Mridha, Bishal Nag, 16, a student of Kashiani Technical School and son of Babul Nag, and Dipu Das, 18, son of Bishnupodo Das of Kashiani upazila.
The accident occurred between 5:30 am to 6 am when the unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike, leaving the three dead on the spot, said Abdullahel Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
They met the tragedy while heading towards Muksudpur upazila to drink raw date juice. The bodies were kept at the Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.