Three motorbike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash

A motorcyclist and his two pillions were killed when a vehicle hit their bike on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Hironnokandi in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Mridha, 18, son of Monir Mridha, Bishal Nag, 16, a student of Kashiani Technical School and son of Babul Nag, and Dipu Das, 18, son of Bishnupodo Das of Kashiani upazila.