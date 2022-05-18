Ukhiya camp gas cylinder blast: 2 Rohingyas die at CMCH

On Thursday, six Rohingyas, including children, sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder fire at the house of Nur Alam at Block D/4 of Ukhia Rohingya Camp 1/East.
“Nurul Alam’s wife was trying to light their gas stove in the morning but it did not work. She might have left the gas cylinder on to light the stove with a matchstick, which caused the fire,” said Naimul.
Nur Alam, his wife, their two sons and two others from a nearby home sustained burn injuries from the fire.
They were first sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and later to CMCH.