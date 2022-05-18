Ukhiya camp gas cylinder blast: 2 Rohingyas die at CMCH

Two Rohingyas, who suffered burn injuries following a gas cylinder fire at Ukhia camp in Cox’s Bazar five days ago, died at Chattogram hospital on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Nur Alam, 59, and his son Anwar Kamal, 12.

SP Naimul Haque, commander of Cox’s Bazar Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn-14), said the father-son duo died while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) at noon.