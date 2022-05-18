Ukhiya camp gas cylinder blast: 2 Rohingyas die at CMCH

Accident

In this picture taken on 22 March 2022, a Rohingya refugee woman walks back to her home after collecting drinking water at Jamtoli refugee camp in UkhiyaAFP

Two Rohingyas, who suffered burn injuries following a gas cylinder fire at Ukhia camp in Cox’s Bazar five days ago, died at Chattogram hospital on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Nur Alam, 59, and his son Anwar Kamal, 12.

SP Naimul Haque, commander of Cox’s Bazar Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn-14), said the father-son duo died while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) at noon.

On Thursday, six Rohingyas, including children, sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder fire at the house of Nur Alam at Block D/4 of Ukhia Rohingya Camp 1/East.

“Nurul Alam’s wife was trying to light their gas stove in the morning but it did not work. She might have left the gas cylinder on to light the stove with a matchstick, which caused the fire,” said Naimul.

Nur Alam, his wife, their two sons and two others from a nearby home sustained burn injuries from the fire.

They were first sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and later to CMCH.

