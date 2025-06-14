5 dead, 15 injured in Dinajpur road crash

Five people were killed and at least 15 injured when a Dhaka-bound bus crashed into a mango-laden truck parked in Nurjahanpur area of Ghoraghat upazila early Saturday.

The accident occurred around 4:20 am on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway, said Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Nazmul Haque.

He said the identities of the deceased were not immediately known.