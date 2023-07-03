389 workers killed in workplaces in first six months of 2023

A total of 389 workers died in 287 workplace-related accidents in the first six months of this year -- higher by 46 in accidents and 56 in deaths year-on-year, said a report revealed by Safety and Rights Society (SRS), adding the transport sector claimed the highest number of lives followed by the construction sector.
The SRS, a local not-for-profit organisation, came up with these statistics on Sunday in a report, prepared on the basis of news from 15 national and 11 local dailies.
SRS executive director Sikander Ali said the highest number of accidents took place in transport, construction, production and service sectors. The indifference of owners in ensuring workers safety and the lack of inspection by the government officials concerned are held responsible for increasing the number of accidents.
The surveillance of authorities concerned will have to be enhanced. Otherwise, the number of accidents will keep rising, Sikander Ali added.
According to the report, the highest number of workers' deaths was recorded in the transport sector at 128, followed by construction sector at 86, service sector (power and gas supply companies) at 85, production sector (mill industries and other productive companies) at 50.
Besides, 62 workers died in the agricultural sector.
The report said 173 people were killed in road accidents, 50 in explosions, 40 in lightning strikes, 32 after falling off buildings, 30 from electrocution, 22 being crushed under heavy objects, 12 died of toxic gas in septic tanks and 8 in fire.
It is said in the analysis that the unregulated transport system, reckless driving and unskilled drivers are the major causes behind road accidents.
Apart from these, ineptness in preserving chemical substances, absence of fire extinguishing measures and emergency exits are also held responsible for workers' deaths in the workplaces, it added.