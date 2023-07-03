389 workers killed in workplaces in first six months of 2023

SRS executive director Sikander Ali said the highest number of accidents took place in transport, construction, production and service sectors. The indifference of owners in ensuring workers safety and the lack of inspection by the government officials concerned are held responsible for increasing the number of accidents.

The surveillance of authorities concerned will have to be enhanced. Otherwise, the number of accidents will keep rising, Sikander Ali added.

According to the report, the highest number of workers' deaths was recorded in the transport sector at 128, followed by construction sector at 86, service sector (power and gas supply companies) at 85, production sector (mill industries and other productive companies) at 50.

Besides, 62 workers died in the agricultural sector.