Two family members killed in Munshiganj road crash

A Dhaka-bound bus carrying 40 passengers from Sajek Valley hit the vehicle a second time. The bus collided with a nearby tree after failing to control its speed. All the passengers of the bus were unharmed. They were sent to their destination in another bus, our Munshiganj correspondent reports.
The deceased were identified as Dulal Mia, 60, brother-in-law of Momen Mia, and Md. Hossain, 10, the nephew of the latter. Their bodies have been kept at Bhaberchar Health Complex in Gazaria.
Meanwhile, Momen and his brother, Akhtar Hossain, are undergoing treatment and are in critical condition.
Md Riyad, sub-inspector at the Bhaberchar highway police outpost, said the covered van and the bus were seized, but the drivers fled. Police have also seized the damaged microbus.