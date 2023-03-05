Two family members killed in Munshiganj road crash

Two people were dead and four were injured in a collision involving three vehicles at Munshiganj’s Gazaria upazila on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, reports UNB.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:45 am Sunday when a microbus carrying Momen Mia (35), who had just returned from Saudi Arabia, and his family were heading towards Titas upazila of Cumilla from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

When the microbus reached Gazaria’s Boktar Kandi area, a covered van hit the vehicle from the back, pushing the microbus to the other side of the divider and into the Dhaka-bound lane.