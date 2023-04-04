Army, Air Force working to bring Banga Bazar fire under control

A huge fire broke out in the capital’s Banga Bazar area on Tuesday morning. Fire Service and Civil Defence got the information of fire at around 6:10 am. At least 43 units of the fire service are working to bring the fire under control.

Many businessmen of the Banga Bazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in the country, were seen crying. They incurred huge loss in the fire just before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Fire service said most of the shops of the market have been gutted in the fire.