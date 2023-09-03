Truck hits 70-year-old man to death in Jatrabari

A truck hit a 70-year-old man and killed him in Dhaka’s Jatrabari on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ishtiaque Hossain, a resident of Shantibagh area in the capital.
The accident occurred while the man was crossing the road. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 9:20pm.
In-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, inspector Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the news.
He said the body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for an autopsy. And, the incident has been reported to the concerned police station.