Two killed in separate accidents in Sylhet

Two people, including a college student, were killed in separate road accidents in Sylhet's Osmaninagar upazila, reports UNB.

A college student named Purnima Das, 20, was seriously injured when she fell from an unidentified local bus in front of Goalabazar Government Women's College on her way to Goalabazar in Osmaninagar upazila from Moulvibazar at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Later, she was taken to Sylhet Osmani Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 8:30 pm. Purnima was a student at Moulvibazar Nursing Institute.