Two killed in separate accidents in Sylhet

Confirming the incident, Sherpur highway police station officer-in-charge Parimal Deb said, "We came to know that the girl met with an accident while getting down from the local bus.”
The body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Monday after an autopsy. The police are working to identify the bus.
Meanwhile, the driver of a battery-operated three-wheeler was killed after the vehicle overturned on Motiargaon-Kalarai road in Osmaninagar upazila the same evening.
The deceased has been identified as Yusuf Ali, 30. He is the son of Nurul Islam of Motiargaon village.
Goalabazar union parishad member Shahin Mia confirmed the death of Yusuf Ali in the accident.