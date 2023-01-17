Teen killed, 2 missing as launch downs boat on Meghna

A 15-year-old teenager was killed and two others went missing as a Barishal-bound launch sailed over a fishing boat in the Meghna river in Chandpur on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil, 15, said Md Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of Chandpur Harina river police outpost.

The missing fishermen are Md Riyad, 17, son of Matin Bhuyia and Md Moktar, 18, son of Nuruzzaman Sheikh. One of the fishermen, Md Faruk, 20, son of Gafur Bepari was rescued alive. They all are residents of Eidgah Bazar of Ibrahimpur union under Chandpur Sadar upazila, he said.