21 areas identified as high-risk for accidents

In June, businessman Bilu Chowdhury was injured in a road accident in front of the Sherpur Upazila Parishad office in Bogura. He was crossing the road when a three-wheeler hit him. After 15 days of treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, Bilu Chowdhury died.

The spot where Bilu Chowdhury was injured is known for frequent accidents. Local residents said the area is part of the Dhaka–Bogura highway. Not just this point—an entire 21-kilometre stretch from Dashmail in the north of Sherpur upazila to Shimabari in the south is highly accident-prone.

A visit on Tuesday found hundreds of vehicles speeding along the road, but there are no safe crossing facilities. Several institutions, including a women’s college, are located along both sides of the highway. Hundreds of people visit the upazila parishad office daily for various purposes. CNG-run auto-rickshaws and pedal rickshaws move haphazardly on the road.

Abdul Khaleque, a sports organiser in Sherpur municipality, said, “We have to risk our lives every day while using this road.”

According to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), which researches road accidents, there are 21 locations across the country that face similarly high risks of road accidents as this one in Sherpur.

The foundation analysed 37,000 accidents that occurred between 2020 and 2024 and found that 14 per cent of all accidents took place in these 21 locations.