ActionAid Bangladesh’s festival of resilience to kick off in Dhaka Thursday

ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) will celebrate the resilience of communities of Bangladesh and the country’s glorious heritage, culture, and traditions through a 2-days long festival, titled ‘Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities.’

The festival will take place at the Naveed’s Comedy Club in the capital’s Gulshan 2 on Thursday and Friday, said a press release.

Centering around the strength of Bangladesh’s people to strive and rise against all odds, the festival aims to encourage celebration and participation among communities in recognition of their stories of resilience.