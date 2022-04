Assuming the Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on 2 May, the railway authorities will start selling train tickets for home goers from 23 April.

On that day, tickets for 27 April will be available while the return ones on 1 May.

A railway source confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. According to the source, the railway on Monday decided this in a meeting held at Rail Bhaban. The railway minister Nurul Islam will announce the decision officially on Wednesday.