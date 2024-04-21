Qatar Emir due in Dhaka Monday, 11 instruments likely to be signed

The agreements are - elimination of double taxation, cooperation on legal affairs, transporting goods on sea route, promotion of investment and security, exchange of convicted people and forming a joint trade body.

The MoUs include export of manpower from Bangladesh to Qatar, port management, cooperation in higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports affairs, and training of diplomats.

The foreign minister said the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Qatar is profound, friendly and multifaceted. Qatar is one of the first Muslim countries that acknowledged Bangladesh. Besides, the country is one of the largest markets in the Middle East for human resources exports from Bangladesh. Nearly 400,000 Bangladeshis are currently working there.