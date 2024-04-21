Qatar Emir due in Dhaka Monday, 11 instruments likely to be signed
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day state visit on 22 April, marking the first high-level visit from any of the Middle Eastern countries since the Bangladesh Awami League formed the government in January.
Eleven agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit of the Qatar Emir, said foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at a press conference Sunday.
The agreements are - elimination of double taxation, cooperation on legal affairs, transporting goods on sea route, promotion of investment and security, exchange of convicted people and forming a joint trade body.
The MoUs include export of manpower from Bangladesh to Qatar, port management, cooperation in higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports affairs, and training of diplomats.
The foreign minister said the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Qatar is profound, friendly and multifaceted. Qatar is one of the first Muslim countries that acknowledged Bangladesh. Besides, the country is one of the largest markets in the Middle East for human resources exports from Bangladesh. Nearly 400,000 Bangladeshis are currently working there.
Hasan Mahmud told the media conference that through diplomatic engagement and discussion at different levels recently, various sectors including trade and commerce, investment and job creations, fuel, aviation, agriculture, food safety, and climate change have been identified for expanding the existing bilateral relations.
Bangladesh supports Palstinians in this ongoing crisis in the Middle East and for crimes being committed against humanity in Gaza.
Speaking about this, foreign minister Hasan Mahmdu said Qatar has been playing an important role by trying to work as a mediator between Hamas and Israel. Naturally, the issue could come up in discussion during the visit of the Qatar Emir to Bangladesh, he stated.
The foreign minister also informed the media conference that the under-construction park at Balur Math in Kalshi, Mirpur in the capital and the flyover from ECB Chattar to Kalshi will be named after the Qatar Emir.