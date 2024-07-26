PM Hasina visits DMCH, assures of providing treatment to injured people
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Friday afternoon to see the injured people who came under attacks during the recent countrywide mayhem unleashed by the BNP and Jamaat during students’ quota reform movement.
She went to the emergency unit of DMCH around 4:30 pm and inquired about the condition of the injured, now undergoing treatment there after being attacked during the havoc and atrocities by BNP and Jamaat.
The prime minister gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.
Earlier, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10 in the capital on Thursday morning and the ransacked Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban this morning to see the extent of damage as these establishments came under attack during the violence.
Health minister Samanta Lal Sen, state minister for health Rokeya Sultana and local lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present.
During her visit, the prime minister assured the injured people to provide proper treatment and said culprits should be given appropriate punishment so that none can play games with the countrymen’s lives anymore.
“They (perpetrators of havoc and atrocities) should be given appropriate punishment so that none can play ducks and drakes with the lives of the country’s people anymore,” she said.
She also reiterated her call to the people to find the culprits who committed such heinous acts.
The prime minister also stressed the need for proper punishment to the perpetrators of the recent countrywide mayhem in a bid to stop playing with the lives of the people.
“It is a very painful situation. So many people are now injured and killed,” she said in an emotion-choked voice.
She said, “I never wanted such a ‘procession of death’ to take place. But such a thing happened in Bangladesh today. I never wanted anyone to lose their dear ones in this country.”
Sheikh Hasina said her government has been implementing all necessary steps for elevating the socio-economic condition of the people and a better life for the people.
“My question is what achievement they’ve gained from it. How many people lost their lives! How many families were affected!” she added.
The prime minister also prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for a quick recovery of the injured ones.
“We’ll do whatever is needed for their treatments. There was no deficiency in providing them with treatments,” she said.
She said the physicians, the health minister and the state minister for health have been visiting the injured patients and ensuring their proper treatment.
Sheikh Hasina said she would visit more hospitals where the injured are now undergoing treatment.
She said that Jamaat, Shibir, BNP and Chhatra Dal have been carrying out these destructive acts taking advantage of the quota movement.
“They’ve no sense of humanity, no love and affection for the country, no sense of responsibility towards the country and they do not consider people as people,” she said.
The prime minister asked the countrymen to be united against this barbarism and such heinous incidents. “We accepted all demands (placed by the students). Then why is it (movement) again? That’s my question. Is it to create scope for militancy?” she said.
Sheik Hasina extended her sincere thanks to the physicians for rendering their service to the injured people.