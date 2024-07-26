PM Hasina visits DMCH, assures of providing treatment to injured people

“They (perpetrators of havoc and atrocities) should be given appropriate punishment so that none can play ducks and drakes with the lives of the country’s people anymore,” she said.

She also reiterated her call to the people to find the culprits who committed such heinous acts.

The prime minister also stressed the need for proper punishment to the perpetrators of the recent countrywide mayhem in a bid to stop playing with the lives of the people.

“It is a very painful situation. So many people are now injured and killed,” she said in an emotion-choked voice.

She said, “I never wanted such a ‘procession of death’ to take place. But such a thing happened in Bangladesh today. I never wanted anyone to lose their dear ones in this country.”

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been implementing all necessary steps for elevating the socio-economic condition of the people and a better life for the people.