‘Afghanistan should not become a playground of major powers’

In the 100 days since the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the country seems to be teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. It is facing an economic meltdown with uncertainty looming large in all sectors. The rest of the world looks on, wary and on alert of the possible impact the situation may have on the region and on an international scale as well.

These observations were made by discussants at a roundtable on ‘Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan: Regional and International Implications’, organised jointly by Dhaka Tribune and Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) on Tuesday at The Westin in the capital. They urged the international community to come forward with aid and assistance for the Afghan people to help avoid a humanitarian disaster.

In his opening remarks, Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of BIPSS, highlighted the bleak situation in Afghanistan, saying that the humanitarian situation there is dire, with real prospects of mass starvation. “The winter months are going to be especially tough,” he stressed.