Niko graft case: Khaleda Zia, all other accused acquitted
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven other accused have been acquitted from the Niko graft case.
Judge Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge Court of Dhaka No. 4 pronounced the verdict Wednesday.
Public prosecutor (PP) Rezaul Karim confirmed this to Prothim Alo.
The other acquitted are - BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s close friend Gias Uddin Al Mamun, former acting secretary of energy ministry Khandaker Shahidul Alam, former president of Dhaka Club Selim Bhuiyan, former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hossain, former principal secretary Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former general manager of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) Mir Moinul Huq and former president of Niko Resources (BAngladesh) Ltd. Kashem Sharif.