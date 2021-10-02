Ahimsa, Satyagraha and the Mahatma revisited

Law minister Anisul Huq, foreign minister Abdul Momen and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the newly renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum. The renovation of the museum housed inside the Gandhi Ashram campus was supported by India. The guests visiting the Gandhi Memorial Museum appreciated the display of memorabilia and artifacts related to Mahatma Gandhi, said the release.
Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that Gandhiji’s life and his message holds relevance even today. He recalled the remarks made by Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a UN event organised to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019. She had said that Gandhiji’s love for the common people and ideals of non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu’s vision of struggle against oppression and tyranny perpetrated by the then regime.
He also expressed his delight that during Mujib Borsho, the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was on display in Bangladesh. He invited the audience to visit the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition that is on display in Dhaka till 11 October 2021 and would later move to Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi. He said that the exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the fathers of each of the two nations, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Chandalika was specially presented by Spandan Cultural Center from Dhaka on the occasion.