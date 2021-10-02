The Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali, along with the High Commission of India, Dhaka, organised a discussion on ‘Ahimsa, Satyagraha and the Mahatma – Revisited’ at Gandhi Ashram, Noakhali on 2 October 2021 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The discussion was organised to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence since 2007, said a press release issued by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Law minister Anisul Huq was chief guest on the occasion, with foreign minister Abdul Momen as guest of honour along with High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami. Also attending the event were former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor MP, Aroma Dutta MP, interim UN Resident Coordinator and ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen, as well as UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukherjee. Justice Soumendra Sarkar, Chairman of Gandhi Ashram Trust chaired the event. Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj, trustee of Gandhi Ashram Trust, was also present.