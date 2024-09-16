Chief Adviser asks police, experts to find solutions to traffic problems

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday asked police and experts from the country's elite engineering university to find solutions for easing traffic congestion in the capital Dhaka, says a press release of the chief adviser's office.

The chief adviser gave the directive during a meeting with top police officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and two city traffic system experts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

He ordered the DMP to find 'some quick and effective solution' to the traffic problem for Dhaka's 20 million people.