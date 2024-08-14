Journo Rozina Islam exempted from charges after 3 years

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the lawyer said the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had submitted its final investigation report concerning the Prothom Alo journalist. The court accepted the report on Wednesday and cleared Rozina of the charges.

According to court sources, PBI inspector Nur Nabi Sarker requested the court to acquit Rozina Islam as the final report could not substantiate the allegations brought against her.

In its order, the court stated that it was granting the request as the PBI had submitted its report following further investigation.