Dhaka expects over a dozen ministers including Russia’s Lavrov

“The invitation to take part in the IORA meeting for Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has been received and the work is on as regards the possibility of this visit,” an official at the Russian Embassy in Dhaka told the news agency.

Russia is a dialogue partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Bangladesh, the current chair of IORA, expects over a dozen ministers including the Russian Foreign Minister at the meeting, a senior official told UNB.

The Russian foreign minister is likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with foreign minister Abdul Momen.

Momen met his Russian counterpart last month in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) Summit and apprised him of the current situation of the Rohingya.