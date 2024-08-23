Water level in 43 rivers rises, 69 falls: FFWC
Water levels at 43 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise, while 54 stations recorded fall.
Among the 110 monitored river stations, water levels at three stations have remained steady, while water levels at 14 stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Friday.
The Kushiyara river at Amalshid, at Sheola, Sherpur-Sylhet, at Markuli, the Manu at Manu RL Bridge (Moulvibazar), at Moulvibazar, the Khowai at Ballah, at Habiganj, the Gumti at Cumilla, at Debiddar, the Muhuri at Parshuram, the Feni at Ramgarh (Chattogram), the Halda at Narayanhat and Panchpukuria (Chattogram) are flowing 21cm, 2cm, 10cm, 7 cm, 29cm, 114cm, 199cm, 165cm, 118cm, 53cm, no communication, 200cm, 110cm and 37cm above the danger level respectively.
The water level of the main rivers in the northeastern, eastern and southeastern regions of the country is decreasing at a slow pace, the FFWC bulletin added.
In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was not observed in eastern Comilla, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts bordering Indian Tripura and inland basins of Tripura province and the water level of upstream rivers started receding.
As a result, the existing flood situation in the lower areas of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Comilla and Chittagong districts is improving at a slow pace.
According to the information of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the north-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.
At this time, the flood situation in the lower areas adjacent to the Manu, Khoai, Dhalai rivers of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts of northeastern region may improve.
According to the information of the meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the southeast, eastern and adjacent uplands of the country in the next 24 hours.
During this time, the flood situation in the lower areas adjacent to rivers such as Feni, Cumilla and Muhuri, Feni, Gumti, Halda in Chattogram district may improve.
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river water level is decreasing, while the Ganga-Padma river water level is stable, which may continue for the next 48 hours.
The water level of Surma-Kushiara river in northeastern part of the country is stable, which may decrease in the next 24 hours.
The water level of Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in the northern part of the country is decreasing. Normal flow of all these rivers may prevail in the next 48 hours.