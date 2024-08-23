Water level in 43 rivers rises, 69 falls: FFWC

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was not observed in eastern Comilla, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts bordering Indian Tripura and inland basins of Tripura province and the water level of upstream rivers started receding.

As a result, the existing flood situation in the lower areas of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Comilla and Chittagong districts is improving at a slow pace.

According to the information of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the north-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.

At this time, the flood situation in the lower areas adjacent to the Manu, Khoai, Dhalai rivers of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts of northeastern region may improve.