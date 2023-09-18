Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU 

Shairul Kabir Khan informed Prothom Alo on Monday morning that a medical board meeting, consisting of local and foreign physicians, was held at 11:30pm on Sunday to review Khaleda Zia's latest physical condition. During the meeting, it was decided to admit her to the CCU.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, liver problems, and heart diseases for a long time. The members of the medical board stated that she was experiencing bleeding in the digestive system and cirrhosis of the liver.

Since contracting Covid in April 2021, she has been hospitalised several times due to various ailments.