Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU 

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, Khaleda Zia, who has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital, was shifted from cabin to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) as her condition deteriorated.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP Chairperson's media wing, confirmed that she was transferred to the CCU at around 2:00am on Monday.
Shairul Kabir Khan informed Prothom Alo on Monday morning that a medical board meeting, consisting of local and foreign physicians, was held at 11:30pm on Sunday to review Khaleda Zia's latest physical condition. During the meeting, it was decided to admit her to the CCU.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, liver problems, and heart diseases for a long time. The members of the medical board stated that she was experiencing bleeding in the digestive system and cirrhosis of the liver.
Since contracting Covid in April 2021, she has been hospitalised several times due to various ailments.
Khaleda Zia to remain in hospital
Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in jail on 8 February 2018, in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She has been in prison since then. Later, her sentence was increased to 10 years by the High Court.
Subsequently, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to another seven years' imprisonment in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
In March 2020, the government suspended Khaleda Zia's sentence for six months following the family's plea during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. Her jail sentence suspension is being extended after every six months. Since then she has been staying at home in Gulshan.