Dhaka greets Trump marking his inauguration
Dhaka Monday extended greetings to Donald Trump who was set to be sworn-in for a second term as president of the United States of America (USA) within a few hours in Washington DC.
“Honorable Chief Adviser (Muhammad Yunus) had sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Donald Trump upon his election as the President of the United States. In that message, the Chief Adviser expressed firm belief that both nations would work together to explore new avenues of cooperation,” read a message of Bangladesh foreign ministry that was shared with the media.
The message read, “We reaffirm that belief and extend our best wishes to Mr. Donald Trump as he begins his new term.”
In a ceremony moved indoors because of bitterly cold weather, Trump will take the oath of office in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington DC.
“I am delighted to convey, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, my heartfelt felicitations to you on your victory in the US Presidential Election 2024,” Chief Adviser Professor Muhamamd Yunus said in a congratulatory message to Trump after his win in the US election in November last year.
“Electing you as the US President for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world,” the message read.
Dr Yunus said Bangladesh and the US share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest.
The relationship continued to grow in depth and breadth during Trump’s previous term in the office, he said.
The chief adviser said he firmly believes that the possibilities are endless as the two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership.