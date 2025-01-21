Dhaka greets Trump marking his inauguration

Dhaka Monday extended greetings to Donald Trump who was set to be sworn-in for a second term as president of the United States of America (USA) within a few hours in Washington DC.

“Honorable Chief Adviser (Muhammad Yunus) had sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Donald Trump upon his election as the President of the United States. In that message, the Chief Adviser expressed firm belief that both nations would work together to explore new avenues of cooperation,” read a message of Bangladesh foreign ministry that was shared with the media.