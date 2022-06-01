AL wants to gather 1m people at inaugural ceremony

After the meeting, AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25.
"People's dreams over Padma Bridge know no bounds. The dream of people is going to be true on 25 June. People all over the country have massive enthusiasm over the inauguration of the mega project. We have made an initial planning on Wednesay how to celebrate the day," he said.
Nasim said: "We will arrange a public rally at 11:00am at Kathalbari Ferry Ghat on the bank of Padma. We want to make the rally a success."
He hoped a massive number of people of 21 districts of southern region and Dhaka adjoining areas will join it.
"We are expecting that the public rally will turn into a huge human sea with the presence of over 1000,000 people. Daylong programme will be arranged including a colorful cultural function," he said.
Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton said: "Inauguration of Padma Bridge is a matter to be very happy. We know how important the bridge is. Padma Bridge will be a root for economic emancipation of our southern region people."
He said inauguration of Padma Bridge will remain memorable in the country's history.
AL organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, lawyer Afjal Hossain and SM Kamal Hossain, office secretary lawyer Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.