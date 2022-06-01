AL wants to gather 1m people at inaugural ceremony

The Awami League (AL) will organise a daylong programme including a mammoth public rally at Kathalbari point in Madaripur at 11:00am on 25 June after the inauguration of much-awaited Padma Bridge on that day.

The party is expecting that over 10,00,000 people will join the rally to make it a grand success.

AL leaders expressed the expectation at a coordination meeting to make the rally a success at party president Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday.