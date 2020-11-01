'Allegations against RAB are propaganda against Bangladesh'

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam on Sunday brushed aside allegations against elite police unit RAB, terming them propaganda against Bangladesh, reports UNB.



"It's (such propaganda) nothing new," he told reporters after attending a programme in the city citing the deployment of some lobbyists to spread such propaganda against the country.

Responding to a question, he said it was raised internally by a few persons as part of their internal process and it has nothing to do with the government.