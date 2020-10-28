US senators call for sanction on senior RAB officials

The letter of the senators said that incidents of extrajudicial killings by the RAB have reportedly spiked since the government began its ‘war on drugs’ in the months ahead of the December 2018 elections.

“In a June 2018 communication to the Government of Bangladesh, UN experts including the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary execution wrote that the ‘war on drugs’ “appears to be a deliberate policy of extrajudicial killings” and urged the Government to end it and respect the rule of law and human rights. However, the Government has failed to end these abuses and the RAB continues to commit extrajudicial killings with impunity,” the senators wrote.

In addition to extrajudicial killings, UN experts, journalists, and human rights groups have documented cases of the RAB committing enforced disappearances and widespread torture, the letter said.

The letter urged the administration to respond strongly to what they call the RAB’s ongoing violations.