September, finally a month free of 'gunfights'

September this year saw no one being killed in 'crossfire' or 'gunfights'. The law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were no incidents of crossfire or gunfights anywhere in the country throughout September. That means Bangladesh, after 11 and a half years since March 2009, has finally had a month free of 'crossfire' or 'gunfights'.

The law enforcement agencies themselves have said that there have been no incidents of gunfights. There are also no reports that this has led to any deterioration in the law and order situation.

According to human rights organisations, extrajudicial killings began in 2002 in the name of Operation Clean Heart. Then from 2004 there were continued gunfights with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police. Records of the human rights organisation Odhikar show that from 2001 to June 2020, a total of 3,044 persons were victims of extrajudicial killing by law enforcement agencies.