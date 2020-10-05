Significance of a ‘gunfight’-free September

An interesting incident occurred in the last session of parliament. The members of the opposition made a demand to reduce the budget of the law ministry to one taka. That was quite unthinkable. Jatiya Party’s Shameem Haider pointed out that, “With such few judges, the logjam of cases will never unravel even in 30 years.” This state needs an elite force, but does not need an elite court.

Coming from Jatiya Party to the present government, former minister Mujibul Haque is a witty man. He said, “The law minister is an efficient man. Why did he ask for less money? That is why I have proposed to give them one taka.” The law minister is no less witty. He said, “I got scared. Even if I ask for Tk 1,700 crore, I am told to take Tk 1000 crore. If I asked for Tk 2000 crore, their hearts would fail. That is why I am asking for the money gradually. I want to satisfy the finance minister with my performance.” This is indeed a classic reflection of the judiciary’s helplessness.

To understand the character of the state, one can take into consideration the nouveau alliance of the two large parties in parliament, in support of extrajudicial killing. BNP’s liability is not towards the government, but towards the state. They want such a state that believes in crossfire, forced disappearance, blindfolding and abducting, dumping in a foreign land and torturing in remand.

The change of such a situation is linked to the change of the state’s character. One must choose between either controlling crime through selective orders, or controlling crime through the rule of law. I must say in this regard that in recent years the state is taking up sterner and sterner sentences – newer laws and sterner punishments. But they have observed that all these are headed towards failure.