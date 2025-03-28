Chief Adviser holds talks with Chinese President

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this morning.

The Chief Adviser held the meeting with the Chinese President at the Great Hall of the People here.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral interest.

Professor Yunus will participate in an “Investment Dialogue” with Chinese business leaders at The Presidential Beijing at 11:45 am today.

The event is going to be organised to inform the Chinese investors about the business-friendly environment in Bangladesh and attract Chinese investment in Bangladesh.