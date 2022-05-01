AMA Muhith laid to eternal rest

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has been laid to eternal rest by the grave of his parents in Sylhet city Raynagar area.

The former finance minister was buried at 3:10pm on Sunday after namaz-e-janaza at Sylhet Alia Madrasa ground. Muthith’s younger brother and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, other members of family, lawmakers of different constituencies of Sylhet, political leaders and government officials joined the janaza conducted by Allama Muhibul Haque Gasbari.