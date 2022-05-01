AMA Muhith laid to eternal rest

Earlier at 12 in the noon, AMA Muhith’s body was taken at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid their last respects to him. People had thronged the Shaheed Minar even before the former finance minister’s body reached from his ancestral home at city’s Dhopadighir Par.
After extending guard of honour, one minute silence was observed honoring AMA Muhith. People from all walks of life then placed flowers upon his coffin. Planning minister Abdul Mannan, lawmaker Abdus Shahid, Sylhet divisional commissioner, Sylhet range police’s deputy inspector general, deputy commissioner, district and city unit Awami League, Sylhet city corporation’s mayor, Sylhet Zila Parishad, Indian high commissioner, Sammilito Natya Parishad, Habiganj Agriculture University, Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, Chambers of Commerce, BASAD, Jasad, Krishak League, Jubo League and Chhatra League paid respect to AMA Muhith.
The body of AMA Muhith reached Sylhet around 10:00 pm on Saturday.
Muhith’s first namaz-e-janaza was held around 10:45 am at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the city on Saturday. Later, his body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid homage. the second namaz-e-janaza of the Awami League advisory council member was held at Dhaka University central mosque after Zohr prayers on Saturday.
The 88-year old veteran economist breathed his last at United Hospital at around 12:55am on 30 April.
Muhith was born on 25 January 1934 at his home in Sylhet's Dhopadighirpar.
As finance minister of the Awami League government, he presented the budget in parliament for 10 years at a stretch. It was during his tenure that the size of the budget expanded. He even set a precedent by voluntarily relinquishing office of finance minister in the eighties.